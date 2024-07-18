Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLL

Full House Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FLL opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Full House Resorts news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $135,974 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 39,706 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 86,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.