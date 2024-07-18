Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,162 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,663 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Fulton Financial worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after buying an additional 297,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after acquiring an additional 232,462 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,061,000 after acquiring an additional 216,465 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULT opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FULT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

