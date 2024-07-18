Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) rose 21.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.79 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.51 ($0.05). Approximately 5,505,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 415% from the average daily volume of 1,069,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 million, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.46.

About Fusion Antibodies

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.