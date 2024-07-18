FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Get Energy Services of America alerts:

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Energy Services of America in a report issued on Monday, July 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Energy Services of America stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. Energy Services of America has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Energy Services of America ( NASDAQ:ESOA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $71.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

