FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Teck Resources Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital downgraded Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Teck Resources by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 143.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

