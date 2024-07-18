FY2024 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Lowered by Analyst

Get APA alerts:

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. APA has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 114,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of APA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 389,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

