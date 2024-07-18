FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.
Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %
AXTA opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98.
Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,878,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.
