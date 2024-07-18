FY2024 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AXTA)

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

AXTA opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $36.98.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $817,230,000 after purchasing an additional 554,806 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,198,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,878,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.