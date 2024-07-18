FY2024 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:IQV)

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $10.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.09. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $10.11 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2026 earnings at $12.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

IQV opened at $230.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.93. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 17.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in IQVIA by 55.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 7.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

