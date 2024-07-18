FY2024 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Increased by Zacks Research

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 150.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

