FY2024 EPS Estimates for Metals Acquisition Limited Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metals Acquisition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Metals Acquisition’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

MTAL opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Metals Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

