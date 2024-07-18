Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Terry Gardiner Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN – Get Free Report) insider Terry Gardiner bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,200.00 ($21,756.76).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Terry Gardiner bought 100,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,900.00 ($12,770.27).

On Monday, May 27th, Terry Gardiner acquired 250,000 shares of Galan Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,750.00 ($9,966.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 20.83.

Galan Lithium Company Profile

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. The company primarily explores for lithium and other deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Hombre Muerto West project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 11,600 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas comprises fourteen exploration permits project covering an area of 24,072 hectares located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

