Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.55

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.55 and last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 35971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 3.7 %
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00. In other news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total transaction of C$77,915.00. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,668 shares of company stock worth $2,394,023. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Digital
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Gold Hits New High: 3 Stocks Investors Should Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.