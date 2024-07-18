Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.55

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$18.55 and last traded at C$18.40, with a volume of 35971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 3.7 %

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.17.

In related news, Director Erin Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$77,915.00. Also, Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.53, for a total transaction of C$413,205.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,668 shares of company stock worth $2,394,023. Insiders own 1.98% of the company's stock.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

