Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.7 %

GAMB stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $347.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gambling.com Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 153,065 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 197.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,182 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 474.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Stories

