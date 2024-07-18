Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 369,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Gambling.com Group Stock Up 1.7 %
GAMB stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $347.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.85.
Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.
Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.
