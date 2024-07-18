GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNT opened at $5.66 on Thursday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Insider Transactions at GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,352 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $136,393.76. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,804,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,806.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 83,484 shares of company stock worth $455,895.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.