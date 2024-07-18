GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.75. GameStop shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 5,877,132 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 349.79 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.30 million. GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $79,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 7,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $79,345.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $300,183 over the last three months. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

