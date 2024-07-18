Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.20. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

