GAP (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $27.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GAP from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

GAP Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.38. GAP has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GAP news, Director Tracy Gardner sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $68,890.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,635.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $580,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,132 shares of company stock valued at $654,003. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 35,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

