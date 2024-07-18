GateToken (GT) Market Cap Achieves $717.00 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $7.69 or 0.00011913 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $717.00 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get GateToken alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00009675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.89 or 1.00010341 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00071967 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,236,971 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,236,970.84310503 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.67214071 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,494,417.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.