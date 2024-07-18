GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106.5 days.

OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $24.19 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $35.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

