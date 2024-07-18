GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.56

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $34.97, with a volume of 20795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

GeneDx Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $869.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,184,294.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,469,521 shares in the company, valued at $97,944,577.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 175,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,771,670 and sold 121,505 shares valued at $3,211,829. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GeneDx by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

