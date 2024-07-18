General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $602,280,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in General Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $726,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,689 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,514.2% during the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,755,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,052,000 after buying an additional 1,646,594 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.