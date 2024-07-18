Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $168.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.