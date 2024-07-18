German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires $13,980.32 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) Director Tyson J. Wagler acquired 368 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $13,980.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at $412,343.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GABC. Hovde Group raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $6,828,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 177,399 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,426,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

