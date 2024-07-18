Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Price Down 20%

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 32,354,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 24,980,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Gfinity Trading Up 27.3 %

The company has a market cap of £952,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Gfinity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.