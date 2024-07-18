Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $141.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Glaukos traded as high as $126.37 and last traded at $125.82, with a volume of 539749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.17.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,807,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 232,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

