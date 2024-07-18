Glenn Pountney Purchases 150,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) insider Glenn Pountney acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$60,000.00.

Glenn Pountney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Glenn Pountney acquired 35,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$12,950.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Glenn Pountney bought 7,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,640.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Glenn Pountney bought 20,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Glenn Pountney bought 9,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035.00.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.54. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

About Mirasol Resources

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

