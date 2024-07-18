Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.5 %

GBLI stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $415.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

