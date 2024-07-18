Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $78.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Globus Medical traded as high as $73.28 and last traded at $72.90, with a volume of 157973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.14.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GMED. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,807,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,300 shares of company stock worth $5,459,813. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,101 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.80, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

