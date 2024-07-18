GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in GMS by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GMS by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMS opened at $91.40 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $101.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.38.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

