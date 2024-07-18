Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN) Insider Aharon Zaetz Purchases 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Mountain Limited (ASX:GMN – Get Free Report) insider Aharon Zaetz acquired 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,270.27).
Aharon Zaetz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Aharon Zaetz 12,513,514 shares of Gold Mountain stock.
Gold Mountain Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.
About Gold Mountain
Gold Mountain Limited acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Wabag project comprising 8 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 413 sub-blocks located in the Enga Province, Papua New Guinea.
