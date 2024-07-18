Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of GROY opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $214.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.02. Gold Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 484.60%. Research analysts predict that Gold Royalty will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Gold Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Royalty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Gold Royalty by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Royalty by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 525,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.

