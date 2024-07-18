Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley started coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $47.49.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $174.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.72 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $226,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

