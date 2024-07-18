Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,589,000 after purchasing an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after acquiring an additional 308,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,354,000 after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 263,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD opened at $63.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

