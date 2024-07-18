Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given New $4.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.00 to $4.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GRAB. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a buy rating and set a $4.30 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.02.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth $31,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

