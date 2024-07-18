GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 889,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,828,092 shares.The stock last traded at $51.75 and had previously closed at $53.08.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONL. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,224,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

