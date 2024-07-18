Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25, Yahoo Finance reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of GSBC stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20.
Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
