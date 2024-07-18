Gregory Scott Rossmiller Sells 8,617 Shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) CAO Gregory Scott Rossmiller sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $129,427.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,952.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEACOR Marine Trading Down 6.1 %

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.49. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.41). SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SEACOR Marine by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 47.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

