Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.56, with a volume of 366999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.11. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

