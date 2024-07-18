Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 837,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 888,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $601.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1,406.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 291.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.