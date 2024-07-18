Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $9.45

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $10.02. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 1,115,995 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,884,000 after buying an additional 17,298,604 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $8,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $4,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

