Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hasbro Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
