Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

