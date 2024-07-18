Hasbro, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAS)

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of HAS opened at $60.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.62. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $42.66 and a 12 month high of $73.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after purchasing an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,801,000 after buying an additional 765,898 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $82,523,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,593,000 after buying an additional 300,420 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

