Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,500 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In related news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge bought 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,547,668.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,100 shares of company stock worth $442,998. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 6.0% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $31,504,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 28.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Down 2.5 %

HWKN opened at $105.20 on Thursday. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

