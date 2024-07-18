HC Wainwright Comments on TRX Gold Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TRX)

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRX Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

