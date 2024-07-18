H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Up 4.6%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.99. Approximately 17,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 251,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HEES. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEES

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55,214 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $840,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.