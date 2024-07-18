Head to Head Analysis: MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) versus Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) and Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Couchbase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $448.18 million 0.82 $1.78 million $0.04 27.76 Couchbase $180.04 million 5.20 -$80.18 million ($1.64) -11.35

MarketWise has higher revenue and earnings than Couchbase. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MarketWise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MarketWise has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Couchbase has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MarketWise and Couchbase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 1 1 0 2.50 Couchbase 1 3 9 0 2.62

MarketWise currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Couchbase has a consensus target price of $28.58, indicating a potential upside of 53.59%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Couchbase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Couchbase shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Couchbase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise 0.46% -0.74% 0.48% Couchbase -41.66% -54.49% -29.91%

Summary

MarketWise beats Couchbase on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc. provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It serves governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

