Head to Head Analysis: Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) and Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Smurfit Kappa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Square Enix and Smurfit Kappa Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Square Enix $2.47 billion N/A $102.89 million $0.88 39.32 Smurfit Kappa Group $12.20 billion 0.97 $820.38 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Smurfit Kappa Group has higher revenue and earnings than Square Enix.

Square Enix has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smurfit Kappa Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Square Enix and Smurfit Kappa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Square Enix 4.31% 11.93% 9.35% Smurfit Kappa Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Square Enix and Smurfit Kappa Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Square Enix 0 0 0 0 N/A Smurfit Kappa Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Smurfit Kappa Group beats Square Enix on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Square Enix

(Get Free Report)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games. It is also involved in the operation of amusement facilities; and planning, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. In addition, the company publishes and licenses comic books, magazines, game-related books, periodicals, etc. Further, it plans, produces, distributes, and licenses secondary works; and offers content under the SQUARE ENIX PRODUCTS brand; and stuffed toys and utility goods under the SQEX TOYS brand. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes. It also provides point of sale displays; cardboards of social distancing; corrugated sheet boards, solid board sheets, folding carton sheet boards, sack Kraft papers, MG brown Kraft papers, preprint products, agro-papers, technical papers, BanaBag, and Catcher Board MB12; and various types of containerboards, such as kraftliners, testliners, and containerboard flutings. In addition, the company offers recycling solutions to cardboard and paper products; and supplies packaging machinery. It primarily serves consumer goods, industrial goods, and food and drink sectors. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.