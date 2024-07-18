Head to Head Contrast: Urgent.ly (ULY) and Its Competitors

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Urgent.ly to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urgent.ly and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Urgent.ly $184.65 million $74.73 million -0.01 Urgent.ly Competitors $939.47 million $10.37 million -4.38

Analyst Ratings

Urgent.ly’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Urgent.ly. Urgent.ly is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Urgent.ly and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly Competitors 770 4092 5732 119 2.49

Urgent.ly presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 240.14%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Urgent.ly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urgent.ly 45.36% N/A -91.83% Urgent.ly Competitors -116.83% -1,808.48% -7.16%

Summary

Urgent.ly beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc. offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

