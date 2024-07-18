Head to Head Review: Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) versus Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Golden Heaven Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden Entertainment is more favorable than Golden Heaven Group.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Heaven Group has a beta of -4.99, suggesting that its share price is 599% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Golden Heaven Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.83 $76.60 million $1.18 32.14 Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.30 $6.55 million N/A N/A

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Heaven Group.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Golden Heaven Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 5.74% -53.05% 4.72% Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Golden Heaven Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Golden Heaven Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.