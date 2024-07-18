Head-To-Head Review: Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) versus Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -193.49% -805.57% -105.85% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Todos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 2.08 -$13.32 million ($3.04) -0.59 Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Todos Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Plus Therapeutics and Todos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.68%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Todos Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.